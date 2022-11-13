Thunder Saddles Mavericks with Huge Second Period

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita tallied a season-high five goals in the second period and skated away with a 5-2 win over Kansas City on Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Brayden Watts, Jake Wahlin, Dominic Dockery, and Quinn Preston each had two points. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 38 shots to claim his third-straight win.

Pascal Laberge drew first blood late in the first period. He took a pass across the slot and had his initial shot stopped. He stayed with the play and scored with five seconds left in the frame to make it 1-0.

Tristan Mullin extended the Mavericks' lead to 2-0 just 44 seconds into the second. He came over the Thunder line and rifled it past Buitenhuis for his eighth of the year.

Wichita scored the next five goals and took control of the game. At 6:57, Wahlin slipped a shot through Owen Savory near the left post. He circled around the net and used his backhand to slide the puck over the line. The goal was reviewed to make sure it completely crossed and the call on the ice stood.

Mark Liwiski tied the game 43 seconds later when he outmuscled Theo Calvas to a loose puck. He unloaded a shot over Savory's left shoulder from a sharp angle for his third of the season.

At 14:04, Brayden Watts gave Wichita its first lead of the night. Wahlin stole the puck behind the net after Savory came out and tried to clear it around the boards. He fed it into the slot to Watts, who scored to make it 3-2.

Preston recorded his first of the season at 17:59 when he stole it near the left faceoff circle. Preston came in and fired a shot past Savory's glove to make it 4-2.

Watts finished the scoring at 18:54 when Stinil's initial shot missed the net. The puck took a hard bounce into the slot and Watts buried it for his second of the night.

The Thunder extends their winning streak to four games and have won six of their last seven.

Watts had two goals and was named the number one star. Preston and Wahlin finished with a goal and an assist. Dockery had two helpers.

Wichita was 0-for-2 on the power play. Kansas City went 0-for-4 on the man advantage.

The Thunder are off until Sunday, November 20 when Kansas City returns to INTRUST Bank Arena for another Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres.

