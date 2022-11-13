Americans End Losing Streak

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), ended their four-game losing streak on Saturday night with a 4-2 win over the Utah Grizzlies.

A night after having his six-game point streak snapped, Jack Combs answered with a two-point game scoring a goal and adding an assist. With his two points on Saturday night, Combs now has nine points in eight games this season.

"We didn't like our game yesterday, and we knew we had to adjust tonight against a really good team," said Jack Combs. "We came out strong from the opening puck drop and played our game. This will give us good momentum going into the long road trip."

Zach Pochiro extended his point streak to four games scoring his fourth goal of the season on Saturday. Pochiro is tied for the team lead in goals with four and tied for second on the team in points with seven.

"We knew what we had to do tonight," said Pochiro. "We didn't like our game last night and owed our fans a complete game effort. The crowd was loud all night long. It was a fun game to be a part of.

Jackson Leppard assisted on Zach Pochiro's goal to extend his point streak to two games. Hank Crone scored for the second game in a row, while Liam Finlay added his second of the season in his return to the Allen lineup. The Americans will hit the road for Cincinnati and Fort Wayne next week. The Americans won't return home until December 2nd against Rapid City.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - Z. Pochiro

2. ALN - J. Combs

3. ALN - J. Leppard

