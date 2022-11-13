Florida Ready to Rally in Greenville

November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Greenville, SC. - The Florida Everblades square up against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, November 13 at 3:05 p.m.

The Everblades couldn't get the overtime win against the Swamp Rabbits last night and lost a close matchup 3-2 OT in Greenville. Forward Dominic Franco notched his second goal of the season after recording his first goal in last night's matchup. Joe Pendenza put the Blades in the lead at 18:15 in the 2nd period assisted by Robert Calisti and Nathan Staios. Greenville tied the game up with 24 seconds left in the third period to send the game to overtime. Greenville also went to overtime on Thursday, losing 2-1 to the Jacksonville Icemen.

The Everblades last played the Swamp Rabbits in the first round of last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs. Florida took that series 4-2, the furthest any team pushed Florida on their run. Florida split a ten-game slate with Greenville evenly last year, with both teams winning five of the matchups.

Florida enters the match at 5-2-1-0, tied for second in the South Division. Greenville is 4-3-2-0 to start the year, at fourth in the division.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.