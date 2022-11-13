Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits vs Everblades (3:05pm)

November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







Greenville Swamp Rabbits (4-3-2-0) vs. Florida Everblades (5-3-0-0)

November 13, 2022 | 3:05 PM |Regular Season Game #10

Bon Secours Wellness Arena | Greenville, SC

Referees: Jack Young [18]

Linesmen: Davids Rozitis (90), Brady Fagan (89)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Pregame Coverage begins at 2:45PM

LISTEN: Greenville Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network

WATCH: FloHockey Live Stream

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits Mark Shelley (Play-by-Play) on the call

SWAMP RABBITS VS EVERBLADES SERIES

SEASON RECORD:

Overall: (1-0-0-0) Home: (1-0-0-0) Away: (0-0-0-0)

Last Meeting:

November 12, 2022 - Greenville 3 vs Florida 2 OT

Next Meeting:

December 7, 2022 - Greenville vs Florida

All-Time Record:

(53-54-8)

QUICK BITS

COMEBACK COMPLETE:

Matching up against the Everblades, the Swamp Rabbits struck first as Brett Kemp broke the scoreless tie just 49 seconds into the second frame, a power-play tally for his third of the season. Just minutes later, Florida tied the contest, sending the game to the third at 1-1. The Everblades capitalized on a late, double-minor penalty, scoring a goal inside of two minutes to play. With just 23 seconds left, Nikita Pavlychev buried a goal to force overtime. In extra minutes, Alex Ierullo gave the Swamp Rabbits the win, completing the comeback.

SCOUTING THE EVERBLADES:

Florida leans on Goaltender Cam Johnson, who holds a 4-1-1 record with a 0.926 save percentage. Johnson stopped 29 shots Saturday night against the Swamp Rabbits. Forward Cam Morrison leads the team in points (2g, 5a). Dominic Franco and Joe Pendeza each scored a goal on Saturday night, bring their point totals to five on the campaign. Former Swamp Rabbit Evan Fitzpatrick could earn a nod in goal for the Everblades, if Brad Ralph looks to change things up.

ALL ALEX:

Alex Ierullo is now tied for the team lead with 9 points (3-6-9) alongside linemate Nikita Pavlychev (6-3-9) after both posted big nights on Saturday. Ierullo picked up a power-play assist in the second, a helper on Pavlychev's game-tying goal, and netted the overtime winner early in OT. He enters tonight with 4 points in in two games and 9 points in his last 7 games. In 16 games between 21-22 and 22-23 for the Rabbits, Ierullo has recorded 15 points (4g, 11a).

PERFECT TIME TO SHINE:

Nikita Pavlychev has a flair for the dramatic, especially against the Everblades. The Swamp Rabbits centerman left just 23 seconds on the clock when he one-time the tying goal into the Everblades net on Saturday night. His last two goals against Florida have been the tying goal on Saturday and the 2OT winner in Game 5 of last season's Kelly Cup Playoffs. In his opening game against the Everblades last night, Pavlychev added an assist on Brett Kemp's opening goal in the second period.

DAVID WAS DUE:

Last night's victory was the first ECHL win for Swamp Rabbits goaltender David Hrenak. The Slovak earns a much-deserved win after a slow start in his first two games of the season, playing shutdown hockey in his last three appearances. Hrenak posted a .947 save-percentage in last night's game, denying 36 of 38 Florida shots. The latest performance comes amidst a three-game streak of posting above a .900 save-percentage after recording a combined .842 in his first two games.

WHAT'S ON TAP:

Following this afternoon's game, the Swamp Rabbits begin a road trip against the Adirondack Thunder, where they will look to capitalize on a team that has struggled over their first eight games, as they currently hold a 2-4-1-1 record through the first 8 games. The trip to New York kicks off a 5-game away slate including Worcester and Orlando.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.