ECHL Transactions - November 13

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 13, 2022:

Atlanta:

Delete Josh Thrower, D placed onreserve

Cincinnati:

Add Beck Warm, G assigned by Rochester

Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve

Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve

Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence

Reading:

Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve

Delete Marcus Kallionkieli, F placed on reserve

Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids

Trois-Rivieres:

Add John Parker-Jones, D activated from reserve

Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve

