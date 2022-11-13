ECHL Transactions - November 13
November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 13, 2022:
Atlanta:
Delete Josh Thrower, D placed onreserve
Cincinnati:
Add Beck Warm, G assigned by Rochester
Delete Matt McLeod, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Cole Moberg, D activated from reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Add John Schiavo, F/D activated from reserve
Delete Marc McNulty, D placed on reserve
Delete Ryan Harrison, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence
Reading:
Add Nolan Maier, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Savannah:
Add Lynden McCallum, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Darick Louis-Jean, D activated from reserve
Delete Marcus Kallionkieli, F placed on reserve
Delete Darion Hanson, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Delete Trenton Bliss, F recalled by Grand Rapids
Trois-Rivieres:
Add John Parker-Jones, D activated from reserve
Delete Francis Thibeault, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Tommy Nappier, G placed on reserve
