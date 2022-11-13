Florida Nets Three in the Third, Swamp Rabbits Fall in Series Finale

GREENVILLE, SC - A three-goal third period by the Florida Everblades downed the Greenville Swamp Rabbits 3-1 on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Greenville wasted little time taking the lead, as defenseman Tyler Inamoto recorded his first professional point on a goal from just inside the blue line at 2:49 into the first period. Greenville would ride the 1-0 lead and a 14-9 shot advantage into the intermission.

In the second period, the Swamp Rabbits continued their offensive barrage, posting another 13 shots but were held off the scoresheet by Florida goaltender and former Swamp Rabbit Evan Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick continue his shutdown form into the third, and his team leveled the game at the 5:11 mark, as Kobe Roth lifted his second of the season into the net. After the Swamp Rabbits took a late penalty, the Everblades took the lead at 16:02 as Nathan Staios netted the power-play goal. Oliver Chau slotted an empty-net goal at 18:42 to secure the 3-1 Florida victory. Fitzpatrick would deny 37 of 38 Swamp Rabbits to earn his second win in net.

With the loss, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 4-4-2-0 while the Everblades improve to 6-2-1-0.

The Swamp Rabbits depart Greenville for their first extended road trip of the season, as they travel to Glens Falls, NY for a meeting the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday before travel to Worcester, MA for a weekend series against the Worcester Railers. Swamp Rabbits tickets can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com or at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena Box Office.

