Allen Defeated Utah 4-2 in Series Finale

Allen, Texas - The Utah Grizzlies got power play goals from Brandon Cutler and Johnny Walker but the Allen Americans got goals from 4 different forwards as they defeated the Grizzlies 4-2 on a Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Liam Finlay gave the Americans a 1-0 lead 14:37 into the contest. Allen led 1-0 after 1 period and outshot Utah 18 to 10 in the frame. Zach Pochiro made it a 2-0 game when he scored 3:37 into the second period.

Allen committed 2 separate penalties 12:50 into the second period to give Utah a 5 on 3 power play. 17 seconds into the power play Brandon Cutler scored on a pass from Zach Tsekos. Andrew Nielsen also got an assist, which is his league leading 8th power play assist of the season. Allen scored 18:22 in to make it a 3-1 game as Jack Combs scored his 4th of the year. Allen led 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Utah's Johnny Walker scored a power play goal 11:03 into the third period. Walker now has 4 goals in his last 4 games. Allen's Hank Crone scored an empty net with 41 seconds left to put the game away.

Utah's 4 game winning streak came to an end. The Grizz ended the 8 game road trip with a 5-3 record.

Allen outshot Utah 43 to 28. Utah was 2 for 8 on the power play. Allen was 0 for 1. Utah is 9 for 26 on the power play over the last 4 games. Utah's Trent Miner saved 39 of 42 in the loss. Allen's Luke Peressini stopped 26 of 28 in the win.

Utah returns to Maverik Center for a 3 game set vs Idaho on November 17-18 at 7:10 pm and November 20th at 3:10 pm. Friday, November 18th is the annual Pooch on the Pond night. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

Zach Pochiro (Allen) - 1 goal.

Jack Combs (Allen) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

Jackson Leppard (Allen) - 1 assist.

