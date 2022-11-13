K-Wings Fall to Fuel at Home Sunday, 2-1

November 13, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-5-1-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, stomached an early Indy Fuel (6-2-1-0) attack Sunday, but ultimately fell by a score of 2-1 at Wings Event Center.

The K-Wings penalty kill unit was brilliant again, quickly becoming a theme this year, holding the Fuel scoreless on five power play opportunities. Evan Cormier (2-3-1-0) put in a great effort between the pipes to keep Kalamazoo in the game, stopping 38 of the 40 shots he faced.

Indy got on the board with a shorthanded score in the second period, and added a second tally at full strength before the frame was over.

Kalamazoo never quit in its comeback effort in the third, with Justin Taylor (1) scoring on the power play to get the K-Wings on the board and move him one goal away from tying the franchise record (239) for career goals. Taylor earned his tally on a deflection from a Carson Focht (3) feed to the goalmouth from the right wing just under the faceoff dot. Chad Nychuk (5) earned the second assist on the goal.

Kalamazoo gets a short break before heading to Coralville, IA next Sunday for a matchup with the Iowa Heartlanders (1-7-1-0). The game will get underway at 3:05 p.m. EST.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.