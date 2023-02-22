Vizzo Signs with Mariners, Kile Returns

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the signing of another forward on Wednesday, bringing in Billy Vizzo from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of the Southern Professional Hockey League. Vizzo has prior ECHL experience with the Worcester Railers. In addition, forward Alex Kile has been reassigned to the Mariners from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the AHL.

A 27-year-old forward from Shelton, CT, Vizzo is in his second season with Roanoke and is the team's current goals leader. He has 31 points (17 goals, 14 assists) in 32 games for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Last season, he had 17 points in 25 games.

Vizzo was a huge performer at the USPHL Premier level, leading the league in scoring during the 2015-16 season, while playing for the P.A.L. Junior Islanders. He went on to play one season of NCAA DI college hockey for American International College, before transferring to the DIII level with Endicott, and then Curry College. In his final collegiate season of 2019-20, he served as an alternate captain for Curry, while leading the team with 15 goals.

At the end of the 2019-20 season, Vizzo signed with the Worcester Railers and appeared in three games, one of which was against the Mariners at the Cross Insurance Arena on March 8th, 2020. He had one assist in his stint with the Railers.

Alex Kile returns after a two-game recall to Lehigh Valley last week. On Saturday night, he scored two goals to help the Phantoms to a dramatic comeback win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. For the Mariners this season, Kile has 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 23 games, and has broken the Mariners career records for both points and goals.

The Mariners make a trip to Boise, ID to play three games against the ECHL-leading Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday. All three games begin at 9:10 ET and can be followed on the Mariners Broadcast Network, with pregame coverage beginning 15 minutes prior to puck drop. They return home on Wednesday, March 1st for their first ever "Education Day" game, a 10:30 AM faceoff against the Newfoundland Growlers. It's the first of seven March home games. More information on upcoming promotions can be found at MarinersOfMaine.com/promotions.

Individual game tickets can be purchased online, at the Ware-Butler Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena, or by calling 207-775-3458. Family Four Packs are available for all Saturday and Sunday games and can be purchased here. Season-long ticket plans are also still available. More information on ticketing options is available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, emailing mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or by visiting MarinersOfMaine.com.

