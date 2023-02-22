ECHL Transactions - February 22

Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 22, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Trois-Rivières:

William Lavalliere, G

Worcester:

Brent Moran, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)

Cincinnati:

Add Steven MacLean, D signed contract, added to active roster

Florida:

Add John McCarron, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete John McCarron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)

Fort Wayne:

Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve

Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Trevin Kozlowski, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve

Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Brayfield, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Tucson

Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve

Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Belleville

Add Matt Watson, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve

Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Iowa:

Add Bo Hanson, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)

Maine:

Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley

Delete Tommy Munichiello, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve

Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)

Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)

Norfolk:

Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from reserve

Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve

Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve

Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve

Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve

Delete Jack Dougherty, D suspended by team [2/15]

Savannah:

Add Jeremy Masella, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Toledo:

Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Mitchell Heard, F loaned to Belleville

Trois-Rivières:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval

Add Jason Horvath, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Ian Keserich, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Colton Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis

Utah:

Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG

Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to Calgary (AHL)

Wichita:

Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)

Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)

Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Worcester:

Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport

Add Jared Brandt, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Timothy Faulkner, D activated from reserve

Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve

