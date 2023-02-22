ECHL Transactions - February 22
February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, February 22, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Trois-Rivières:
William Lavalliere, G
Worcester:
Brent Moran, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Jarrod Gourley, D recalled by Utica
Atlanta:
Add Billy Constantinou, D assigned by San Jose (AHL)
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/13)
Cincinnati:
Add Steven MacLean, D signed contract, added to active roster
Florida:
Add John McCarron, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete John McCarron, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/22)
Fort Wayne:
Add Blake Siebenaler, D activated from reserve
Delete Scott Allan, D placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Trevin Kozlowski, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Austin Eastman, F activated from reserve
Delete Dallas Gerads, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Brayfield, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Add Patrick Kudla, D returned from loan to Tucson
Add Justin Misiak, F activated from reserve
Delete William Knierim, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Chad Yetman, F returned from loan to Belleville
Add Matt Watson, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Alex Wideman, F placed on reserve
Delete Nate Pionk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Iowa:
Add Bo Hanson, D returned from loan to Iowa (AHL)
Maine:
Add Billy Vizzo, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Alex Kile, F assigned by Lehigh Valley
Delete Tommy Munichiello, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve
Delete Griff Jeszka, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/12)
Delete Tyler Hinam, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/5)
Norfolk:
Add Alex Pommerville, D activated from reserve
Add Ryan Foss, F activated from reserve
Delete Dean Yakura, F placed on reserve
Delete Tanner Schachle, F placed on reserve
Orlando:
Add Shawn Szydlowski, F activated from reserve
Delete Matthew Barnaby, F placed on reserve
Delete Jack Dougherty, D suspended by team [2/15]
Savannah:
Add Jeremy Masella, D added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Toledo:
Delete Seth Barton, D recalled to Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Mitchell Heard, F loaned to Belleville
Trois-Rivières:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G assigned by Laval
Add Jason Horvath, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Santino Centorame, D placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Ian Keserich, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Colton Ellis, G recalled to Springfield by St. Louis
Utah:
Add Jay Stevens, G added as EBUG
Delete Garrett Metcalf, G loaned to Calgary (AHL)
Wichita:
Add Gavin Gould, F added to active roster (traded from Allen)
Delete Sam Sternschein, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/8)
Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Worcester:
Add Henrik Tikkanen, G assigned by Bridgeport
Add Jared Brandt, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Timothy Faulkner, D activated from reserve
Delete Myles McGurty, D placed on reserve
