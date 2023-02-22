Grizzlies Game Pushed Back to 8 PM

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies February 22nd game vs the Allen Americans at Maverik Center has been pushed back from a 7:10 pm puck drop to an 8:00 pm face-off time.

Wednesday night is the first of a three game series against the Americans. Friday and Saturday nights will start at 7:10 pm, where it will be Grizzlies Fight Cancer Weekend. Friday is also an AFCU Friday where tickets start at $8 when you pay using your America First Credit Union debit or credit card at the Maverik Center box office.

Allen Americans (24-24-1, 49 points, .500 Win %) @ Utah Grizzlies (22-24-3, 47 points, .480 Win %)

Wednesday, February 22, 2023. 8:00 pm. Arena: Maverik Center

Broadcast: FloHockey.TV - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/7760798-2023-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: YouTube.com/UTAHGRIZZLIES.

It's the first of a three-game series at Maverik Center. Utah is 2 points behind Allen for 4th place in the Mountain Division. The Grizzlies just completed a 6 game road trip where they earned a standings point in the last 5 games of the trip and had a 3-1-2 record. Utah is 4-4-2 in their last 10 games. Utah has outscored opponents 19 to 13 over their last 4 games.

Goaltender Lukas Parik has won each of his last 3 starts. Captain Connor McDonald is a +6 in his last 4 games. Dylan Fitze was outstanding for Utah on the 6 game road trip as he led the club with 8 points (4 goals, 4 assists). Fitze and Dakota Raabe are each on a 4 game point streak.

