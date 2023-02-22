K-Wings Trade Defenseman Jeremy Masella for Futures

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday the trade of defenseman Jeremy Masella to the Savannah Ghost Pirates for future considerations.

Masella, 24, is in his rookie season and scored two goals and four assists with 57 penalty minutes in 49 games played across two seasons with the K-Wings.

The K-Wings also announced that forward Nick Lappin has been suspended by the team to protect his ECHL playing rights.

Kalamazoo heads to Iowa for a two-game set with the Heartlanders, starting at 8:05 p.m. on Friday at Xtreme Arena in Coralville, IA.

