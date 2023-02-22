Americans Head Back to Utah for Three Games

Salt Lake City, Utah- The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), play the Utah Grizzlies tonight, in the first game of a three-game series. The Americans have a 4-1-1 record against Utah in the season series. The Americans are one point behind Kansas City for third overall in the Mountain Division.

Allen Americans Tonight:

Pregame Show: 7:45 pm CST

Puck Drop: 8:10 pm CST

Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV

Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7

On the Call: Tommy Daniels

Watching Party: This Saturday at Northside Draft House in Richardson

Next Home Game: 3/4/23 vs. Rapid City Rush, 7:05 PM

Americans win the series: The Allen Americans won the series against the Florida Everblades, taking the season series 2-1, with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at CUTX Event Center. The Americans broke the tie on three different occasions. Colton Saucerman, Grant Hebert, Liam Finlay, and Hank Crone all scored for the Americans. Crone scored the game-winning goal on the power play at the 9:23 mark of the third period on a pass from Liam Finlay, scoring his 27th goal of the season. Luke Peressini started for the second straight game stopping 18 of 21 Florida shots to get the win. The Americans power play was strong in the series scoring two more on Saturday night going two-for-six. The Americans return home on Saturday March 4th to open a weekend series with the Rapid City Rush.

Bernard makes a start for Belleville: Defenseman Xavier Bernard who was recalled by Ottawa last week and assigned to Belleville, made his first start for the Senators on Monday afternoon. Bernard had no points and finished the game a minus one.

Hargrove streak ends at 23: Colton Hargrove saw his point streak end at 23 games last Saturday night in the Americans 4-3 win over Florida. Hargrove's 23-game streak was the longest streak in the ECHL over the last seven years.

Combs on top: Americans veteran forward Jack Combs leads the ECHL goal scoring race with 28. Combs had an assist in the Americans 4-3 win over Florida last Saturday. He is one goal ahead of teammates Hank Crone (27), and Colton Hargrove (27).

Americans add size up front: The Allen Americans and Wichita Thunder made a trade on Monday afternoon. The Americans acquired Stefan Fournier from Wichita in exchange for forward Gavin Gould.

One/Two in the ECHL Scoring Race: Hank Crone remains in the lead in the ECHL Scoring Race one point ahead of Jack Combs. Crone scored his 27th goal of the season on Saturday night giving him 66 points. Combs is one point behind with 65.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 11-11-1-0

Away: 13-13-0-0

Overall: 24-24-1-0

Last 10: 6-4-0-0

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (28) Jack Combs

Assists: (39) Hank Crone

Points: (66) Hank Crone

+/-: (+8) Chad Butcher

PIM: (141) Michael Robideaux

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 9-11-0-0

Away: 13-13-3-0

Overall: 22-24-3-0

Last 10: 4-4-2-0

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (18) Cameron Wright

Assists: (29) Andrew Nielsen

Points: (38) Cameron Wright

+/-: (+2) Zach Tsekos

PIM: (160) Andrew Nielsen

