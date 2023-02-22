Growlers Lay out Lions 6-1

The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back road wins with a 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday night at Colisèe Vidèotron.

Orrin Centazzo (3G, 1A) and Brennan Kapcheck (1G, 3A) both chipped in with four-point nights while Dryden McKay stopped 20/21 shots he faced to help secure the win.

These two play once again in Trois-Rivières on Friday at 8:30 pm NL time.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - O. Centazzo

2. NFL - B. Kapcheck

3. TR - J. Horvath

