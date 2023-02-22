Growlers Lay out Lions 6-1
February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
The Newfoundland Growlers made it back-to-back road wins with a 6-1 victory over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Wednesday night at Colisèe Vidèotron.
Orrin Centazzo (3G, 1A) and Brennan Kapcheck (1G, 3A) both chipped in with four-point nights while Dryden McKay stopped 20/21 shots he faced to help secure the win.
These two play once again in Trois-Rivières on Friday at 8:30 pm NL time.
Three Stars:
1. NFL - O. Centazzo
2. NFL - B. Kapcheck
3. TR - J. Horvath
Check out the Newfoundland Growlers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from February 22, 2023
- Growlers Lay out Lions 6-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- ECHL Transactions - February 22 - ECHL
- Everblades Re-Sign John McCarron - Florida Everblades
- Grizzlies Game Pushed Back to 8 PM - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Announce Appearance of WWE NXT Superstars at Sunday's Game against Greenville - Orlando Solar Bears
- Defenseman Patrick Kudla Returns to Steelheads After PTO with Tucson Roadrunners - Idaho Steelheads
- Wilkins Nets Game-Winner Late in Regulation - South Carolina Stingrays
- Vizzo Signs with Mariners, Kile Returns - Maine Mariners
- Canadian Rivalry Resumes Tonight at Colisée Vidéotron - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Trade Defenseman Jeremy Masella for Futures - Kalamazoo Wings
- Americans Head Back to Utah for Three Games - Allen Americans
- Gameday Report: Swamp Rabbits vs Railers (7:05pm) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Newfoundland Growlers Stories
- Growlers Lay out Lions 6-1
- Growlers Double up Royals 4-2
- Growlers Rocked 5-2 by Royals
- Growlers Silence the Thunder 5-2
- Growlers Topped by Thunder 4-2