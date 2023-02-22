Admirals Fight Hard But Fall to Cincinnati
February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
The first period saw both teams come out with intensity, with both teams generating opportunities to score early. The Cyclones broke the tie with 2:52 remaining in the frame on a goal by Matej Pekar. Former Admirals goaltender, Beck Warm, saw 16 shots in the opening period and stopped them all. Cincinnati added two more goals in the second period from Zack Andrusiak and Pekar to take a 3-0 going into the final period. Pulling the goalie with a little more than three minutes to play, Norfolk had an empty net that the Cyclones utilized, and scored to go up by four. Warm finished the night with 35 saves in his first shutout of the season.
LOOKING AHEAD
The Admirals head to Wheeling, WV to take on the Nailers in a three-game set, starting Friday, February 24th at 7:10 pm.
