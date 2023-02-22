Masella Scores Two and Pendenza Nets Game-Winner to Beat KC

ESTERO, Fla. - Captain Ben Masella scored two of the Florida Everblades' three second-period goals and Joe Pendenza snapped a 3-3 tie with 3:20 to play in the game, as the Blades claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Mavericks Wednesday night at Hertz Arena.

Making their first appearance at Hertz Arena since 2019, the Mavericks drew first blood just 7:23 into the contest, as defenseman Tommy Muck staked the visitors to a 1-0 lead.

In a busy second period, the Everblades scored three goals to take a 3-2 lead into the second intermission. Nathan Staios scored his second goal of the year at 7:08, as Nolan Kneen picked up his third assist in the last two games while Joe Pendenza added the secondary helper.

After Kansas City's Luke Stevens scored less than two minutes later, the Blades took control with two goals by Masella two minutes apart, a shorthanded tally at 16:22 and an even-strength marker at 18:34 for his fourth and fifth goals of the season. On Masella's second goal, Carson Focht tallied an assist in his Everblades debut, joining Cam Darcy with the apples.

The Mavericks' Cole Coskey evened the score at 3-3 with a goal at 8:51 of the third period, but Pendenza banged home a loose puck off assists by Masella and Oliver Chau for his 20th of the season at 16:40 to seal the deal for Florida.

In the streak department, the red-hot tandem of Pendenza and Chau extended their point streaks to eight games and four games, respectively. With a goal and two assists in the game, Pendenza has 13 points on six goals and seven assists during his run, while Chau picked up two assists, registering helpers for the third straight contest.

Florida outshot Kansas City 33-22 and Evan Fitzpatrick made 19 saves to earn his second-straight win, while improving to 8-3-0-0 this season.

All-time, the Everblades are now 3-0-1-1 against the Mavericks.

After an off day on Thursday, the three-game set with the visiting Kansas City Mavericks continues Friday, Friday 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, February 25 at 7:00 p.m. Friday night features the always popular 239 Friday deal. Enjoy two tickets, two programs and two Rocket Racoon cocktails for just $39! Kids eat free at Breakaway Sports Pub.

On Saturday, come join the Marvel Universe as members of the team will be masked as a Superhero, wearing specialty jerseys for the game! Marvel-themed intermission games and activities while we are up against the Kansas City Mavericks. There is a Marvel poster giveaway to the first 2,000 fans and we will also have live music for our Saturday Tailgate party from 5:00-7:00 p.m.!

