Warm Shuts Down Norfolk, 'Clones Jump to First Place

February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release









Norfolk Admirals' Griffin Lunn in action

(Cincinnati Cyclones) Norfolk Admirals' Griffin Lunn in action(Cincinnati Cyclones)

Cincinnati, OH- Beck Warm stopped 35 shots facing his former team to help guide the Cyclones back into first place with a 4-0 win over the Norfolk Admirals Wednesday night at Heritage Bank Center.

The Cyclones maintain their torrid pace through February, picking up their sixth win in seven games. The team has points in 10 of 11 games and occupies sole possession of first place in the Central Division with a 30-12-5-3 record.

Warm was under siege just seconds into the game and faced 16 shots in the first, including numerous during two Norfolk power plays. The goaltender stopped all 16 in his first game against his former team.

On the Admirals second man advantage, Matej Pekar (9) got a pass thrown ahead by Josh Burnside to take a breakaway. The 23-year-old forward ripped a shot over the blocker of Cale Morris to get the 'Clones a 1-0 lead 17:08 into the first, scoring the team's 10th shorthanded goal of the season.

A pair of second period goals helped Cincinnati reach a 3-0 lead, starting with Zack Andrusiak (19) scoring on a wrist shot from the right-wing circle, beating the glove of Morris 4:17 into the frame. Pekar reached double-digits in goals this season with his 10th of the year coming 16:25 into the second. Matt Cairns shot a puck from the perimeter on the left wing and Pekar, while screening Morris, got a piece of the puck to redirect it into the Norfolk goal.

Matt Berry (11) put the game on ice with an empty net goal late in the third to give Cincinnati the 4-0 final.

Warm's shutout is his first as a Cyclone and first since November 17, 2021, where he led the Admirals to win with 23 stops against South Carolina.

The Cyclones face another unfamiliar foe in the Wichita Thunder at home Friday night.

Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.