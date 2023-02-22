Canadian Rivalry Resumes Tonight at Colisée Vidéotron

February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







After recording two consecutive victories against the Adirondack Thunder, Lions' head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. now get set to face the powerful Newfoundland Growlers. The Growlers are first in the Eastern Conference with an impressive 71 points in 49 games (35-13-1). The Lions will have to figure out how to slow down the Growlers' potent offence, as Newfoundland ranks second in the ECHL in goals scored, averaging 3.90 goals per game. The return of Lions' goaltender Philippe Desrosiers should help stabilize the Trois-Rivières' defence, while the Lions' offence appears to have rediscovered its mojo, notching 10 goals in the last two games against the Thunder. Trois-Rivières remains focused on qualifying for postseason play: The Lions are 13 points behind the fourth-place Worcester Railers - holders of the North Division's final playoff spot - and Trois-Rivières has one game in hand.

Players to watch

The Lions' Cédric Lacroix has quickly adjusted to his new team. The forward from Shefford, Quebec has 1-2-3 totals in his first three games wearing the Trois-Rivières uniform.

The Growlers' Zach O'Brien is unquestionably one of the most dangerous forwards in the ECHL, with 18-45-63 totals in just 38 games this season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 22, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.