Indy's Hot Three Minutes Fools Iowa, 4-3

Coralville, Iowa - The Indy Fuel scored three goals in three minutes to erase the Iowa Heartlanders' two-goal lead and hand Iowa the loss Wednesday at Xtream Arena, 4-3. The Heartlanders went up, 3-1, early in the second, but Indy came storming back and held on despite eight shots from Iowa in the third.

The Heartlanders went 0-for-7 on the power play, Indy went 1-for-5 and the game-winning goal from Chase Lang was on the man up.

The scoring opened 58 seconds into the first when Indy goalie Zach Driscoll blocked a shot by Tanner MacMaster, but MacMaster grabbed the rebound and he passed to Nolan Orzeck. The rookie tucked the puck past the left pad and into the back of the net to give Iowa the 1-0 lead.

In the second period, Iowa scored two to go up, 3-1. First, at the 5:57 mark, Zach White fed Tommy Parran who delivered a slap-shot from the left circle past the glove of Driscoll. At the 12:29 mark, Brendan Robbins broke away and wristed the puck into the upper left pocket to give Iowa the 3-1 lead.

At the 16:35 mark of the second, Carson Rose stole the puck and scored unassisted to bring the game within one. 66 seconds later, Indy tied the game after a shot from Shane Kuzmeski was redirected in. With 25 seconds left in the period, Lang delivered the final goal of the game, a backhanded from the slot, to give Indy a lead they would not surrender, 4-3.

Darion Hanson stopped 28 of 32 shots on goal for Iowa.

Driscoll made 19 saves in victory.

