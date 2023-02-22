Defenseman Patrick Kudla Returns to Steelheads After PTO with Tucson Roadrunners

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that Patrick Kudla has rejoined the Steelheads after being released from his PTO with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL).

Kudla, 26, is tied for third amongst defenders in the ECHL in scoring (6-33-39). The 6-foot-3, 174lb left-handed shot has recorded a point in 25 of 43 games and leads the Steelheads backend with 12 multi-point games. He is second on the Steelheads in power-play points (2-15-17).

He signed a PTO with the Colorado Eagles on January 17 and made his AHL debut that night before being released from the PTO on January 19. Then he signed his second AHL PTO of the season with the Tucson on February 11 and played three games with the Roadrunners before being released.

Idaho hosts the Maine Mariners tonight, Friday, and Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena.

