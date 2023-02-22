Solar Bears Announce Appearance of WWE NXT Superstars at Sunday's Game against Greenville
February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears are proud to announce the appearance of WWE NXT Superstars when the Solar Bears host the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday, February 26 at AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.
Making an appearance at the game will be NXT Champion Bron Breakker, NXT North American Champion Wes Lee, NXT Men's Tag Team Champions, Gallus, made up of Mark Coffey and Wolfgang, NXT Women's Tag Team Champions, Fallon Henley and Kianna James, NXT Superstar Tiffany Stratton, and NXT Ringside Announcer, Alicia Taylor.
Stop by section 113 during the second intermission for your chance to meet some of your favorite WWE NXT Superstars.
The Solar Bears will have in-game ticket giveaways for fans in attendance Sunday, to a future WWE NXT Event.
