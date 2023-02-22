Everblades Re-Sign John McCarron

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph, announced on Wednesday the re-signing of veteran forward John McCarron for the 2022-23 season.

McCarron, 30, is the most prolific offensive player in Everblades franchise history. In addition to leading the Blades to the 2022 Kelly Cup championship, "Captain Everblade" moved atop the organization's leaderboards in virtually every major statistical category during the 2021-22 season. McCarron is the Everblades' all-time career leader -- for the regular season and playoffs combined -- in goals (172), assists (244), points (416), games played (424) and penalty minutes (679).

The Macomb, Michigan native announced in September that he was putting his professional hockey career on pause.

A product of Cornell University, McCarron has also seen 76 games of ECHL regular-season and playoff action with the Wheeling Nailers and 35 games of AHL competition with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, St. John's Icecaps and Stockton Heat.

