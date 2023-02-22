Hrenak Stops 33, Rabbits Score Three In Second For 3-1 Win Over Worcester

February 22, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - David Hrenak's 33-save performance paved the way for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to top the Worcester Railers 3-1 on Wednesday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

After a scoreless first period saw the Swamp Rabbits outshoot the Railers 9-6, Greenville struck just a minute into the second, as Max Martin scored his eighth of the season with a low shot from the blue line. At 8:08, Greenville added a second goal, as Ethan Somoza scored his 14th of the season, cleaning up a rebound for the 2-0 lead. Later, at 10:18, Brett Kemp sniped his 13th of the season into the net, a power-play goal for the 3-0 Greenville lead. Worcester broke up the shutout at 11:26, as Brent Beaudoin scored a power-play goal.

In the third, the Railers had an early chance at chipping away at the Swamp Rabbits lead with a shot from Beaudoin that caught the crossbar and kicked out. Greenville goaltender David Hrenak stopped 12 shots in the third, 33 total, to secure the 3-1 victory and his 14th win of the season.

With the win, the Swamp Rabbits improve to 28-15-7-0 while the Railers drop to 25-23-3-0.

The Swamp Rabbits begin a lengthy road trip with a Friday night meeting with the Orlando Solar Bears at the Amway Center in Orlando, FL at 7:00 p.m.

