Vipers Five-Game Win Streak Snapped by Suns

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







TEMPE, Ariz. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (15-11), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, lost 123-118 to the Valley Suns (16-12) on Tuesday night at Mullett Arena.

The first quarter was a seesaw battle among the Vipers and Suns as the quarter was tied four times with six lead changes. The final tie came when the Suns tied the game at 29-29 just before closing the first quarter.

In the second quarter the back-and-forth battle continued in the opening minutes; However, a 7-0 run gave the Suns a slight 39-38 lead over the Vipers. Soon after, RGV hit the Suns with a 13-5 run and regained control of the game with a score of 51-44. The visiting team remained with the advantage as the half ended 67-60.

RGV dominated the second quarter as the team led the entire way resulting in a 91-83 quarter, but things quickly changed in the fourth quarter as the Valley Suns got hot. At 5:26, in the fourth quarter, the home team tied the competition at 105-105 after hitting a 14-4 run. The Suns then outscored the Vipers 7-4 to regain control of the game with a score of 112-109. With less than two minutes to go in the game, the Vipers tied the competition at 115-115. The Suns then outscored the Vipers 8-3 which gave the home team a 123-118 victory.

Houston Rockets two-way Jack McVeigh had 29 points. Daishen Nix fell short of a triple-double with 24 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. Houston Rockets two-way N'Faly Dante and Teddy Allen both finished the night with 14 points each.

Jaden Shackelford led the Suns with 29 points followed by Alex Schumacher with 19 points. Moses Wood, Phoenix Suns two-way Jalen Bridges and Paul Watson all finished the game with 17 points each.

RGV will continue its road trip on Thursday, March 13 as the team travels to face the South Bay Lakers at 9:00 p.m. CST.

Fans may stream the game on ESPN+. For more information visit www.NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.