Maine Celtics Blow Past Windy City 129-100

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics News Release







PORTLAND, Maine. - Seven Maine players scored in double figures as the Celtics blew past the Windy City Bulls, 129-100 on Wednesday night.

Maine (18-11) has won 12 of its last 14 games and the Celtics are 5-2 on their current nine-game road trip. The Celtics are now 11-2 this season when they score 120 points or more. Maine is currently second in the Eastern Conference standings and sits a half game back of first place Capital City. Windy City falls to 9-18 after the loss.

The Celtics grabbed 24 offensive rebounds to rack up 29 second chance points compared to just 14 second chance points for the Bulls. Maine's bench outscored Windy City's 71-19, led by 26 points from Jay Scrubb. Drew Peterson packed the stat sheet with 19 points, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. Fellow Two-Way players JD Davison and Miles Norris poured in 16- and 14-point efforts respectively. Hason Ward recorded a double-double off the bench with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Jahmir Young led Windy City with 20 points, six assists, and three steals. Emanuel Miller finished with 19 points and six rebounds and E.J. Liddell and Javon Freeman-Liberty each scored 17 points for the Bulls.

Young scored to put Windy City on the scoreboard first, but Maine would never trail again the rest of the way. Back near his hometown, Celtics Two-Way player Drew Peterson scored seven of Maine's first 11 points. The Celtics let their defense lead to offense and after three consecutive blocked shots on the defensive side of the floor, Tristan Enaruna connected on a jump shot plus the foul to put Maine up 16-9 with 6:58 remaining in the opening quarter. It would become a 10- run for the Celtics as Jordan Schakel knocked down a triple to increase Maine's lead to 12 at the 6:00 mark. Windy City responded with a 10-2 run to pull back within four with 2:47 to go in the first. Both teams scored in the final second of the quarter as Maine led the Bulls 32-28.

Maine was able to keep the Bulls at pay throughout the second quarter. Two-Way player Miles Norris found a cutting JD Davison in the lane for a layup to put the Celtics up by nine with 6:01 left in the first half. Enaruna knocked down a three with 3:08 to play to put Maine back in front by double digits, 55-45. For the second consecutive quarter, Maine scored as the buzzer sounded. It was Davison converting on a short jump shot to give Maine a 67-56 lead at halftime. Davison had 14 points and five assists at halftime as the Celtics led by as many as 13.

Peterson's strong night continued in the second half as the Two-Way player stole the ball and scored in transition to put Maine up 71-56 just 90 seconds into the second half. Scrubb scored five consecutive points and 11 in the quarter, including a layup at the rim with 3:14 to go in the third to put Maine up front, 92-76. Hason Ward scored eight points in the quarter, including a short two with 2:11 left to give Maine their largest lead of the game, 96-78. Despite shooting just 38% from the floor in the quarter, Maine took a commanding 98-82 lead into the start of the final frame.

Second chance points were the primary theme of the game for the Celtics, and a putback by James Banks III grew Maine's lead to 21 early in the fourth quarter. With 6:20 remaining, Peterson found Scrubb for a long three-pointer to put the Celtics in front, 119-95. Maine would lead by as many as 29 in the fourth quarter as the Celtics rolled to a decisive 129-100 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Maine shot 46% (49-106) from the floor, including 35% (13-37) from three. The Celtics were a perfect 10-10 from the free throw line. Windy City was 40% (38-95) from the field and 18% (5-28) from beyond the arc. The Bulls converted on just 50% (10-20) of their trips to the free throw line.

PLAYER OF THE GAME: Jay Scrubb was the Player of the Game after Scrubb poured in 26 points, five rebounds, and two steals off the bench for Maine. Scrubb shot 50% (10-20) from the floor and 40% (4-10) from three.

THE ROAD AHEAD: Maine's road trip continues when the Celtics play the first of two important games against the Greensboro Swarm on Friday at 7 p.m.

