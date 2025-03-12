Osceola Magic Fall to Santa Cruz Warriors

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - On the second night of a back-to-back, the Osceola Magic (16-10) fell 145-111 to the Santa Cruz Warriors (14-12) on Wednesday night.

Three Warrior players scored 20 or more points, led by Blake Hinson who scored 27 of his 37 in the first half. The Central Florida native shot 13-of-19 from the field and 6-of-9 from behind the arc. Braxton Key scored 26 on 10-of-18 shooting and Javan Johnson tallied 23 on 8-of-13.

Mac McClung scored a team-high 25 points for the Magic. Myron Gardner dropped in 23 points while pulling down a season-high 16 rebounds.

Up Next:

Osceola will start a two-game series against the Stockton Kings on Fri. Mar. 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air on FanDuel Sports Network Sun and Tubi. The first 1,000 fans will receive an Osceola Magic tumbler courtesy of Headquarters Coworking. Tickets are available at OsceolaMagic.com/home-schedule or by calling 407-447-2140.

Head Coach Dylan Murphy:

"They [Santa Cruz Warriors] kicked our butts, pretty simple. We'll take tomorrow off, watch the film and get ready for Stockton [Kings]. The beauty of this league is you always have another chance."

In Case You Missed It:

Colin Castleton made his first career NBA start for the Toronto Raptors tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers. The former Osceola Magic center scored seven points while recording career highs in rebounds (14), blocks (3) and minutes (40).

Community Corner:

On Fri. Mar. 7, the Osceola Magic hosted an exclusive season ticket member event at Pirate's Cove Adventure Golf in Orlando. The season ticket members were able to play a round of mini golf with their favorite Osceola Magic player.

Sponsor Spotlight:

The Osceola Magic want to thank Towlando for being tonight's presenting sponsor for First Responders Night against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

