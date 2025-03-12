Austin Spurs Host AEW Night on March 16

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

The Austin Spurs have partnered with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) to host the first ever AEW night on Sunday, March 16, when the Spurs face the Valley Suns at 3 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

AEW Stars Brian Cage and Lance Archer will be available for a pregame meet-and-greet with fans.

AUSTIN SPURS AEW NIGHT

WHEN: Sunday, March 16 at 3:00 p.m. CT vs. the Valley Suns

WHERE: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

2100 Ave of the Stars, Cedar Park, TX, 78613

WHO: AEW Stars Brian Cage and Lance Archer

WHAT:

Meet-and-greet with Brian Cage and Lance Archer from 2:15 p.m. - 3 p.m.

First 2,000 fans will receive an AEW tote bag, hat, or lanyard

Kids 14 and under get in free and can shoot a free throw after the game

Tickets start at $12 and are available at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Box Office. For more information, call the Austin Spurs office at (512) 236-8333 or visit austinspurs.com.

Fans can also catch AEW's All in Texas July 12 at Globe Life Field. Visit allelitewrestling.com for more details.

