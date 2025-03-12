Mexico City's Juan Toscano-Anderson Suspended

NEW YORK - Mexico City Capitanes forward Juan Toscano-Anderson has been suspended one game without pay for receiving his 13th technical foul of the 2024-25 season, it was announced today by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

Under NBA G League rules, a player or coach is automatically suspended without pay for one game once he receives his 13th technical foul during the 2024-25 season. For every two additional technical fouls received during the 2024-25 season, the player or coach will be automatically suspended without pay for an additional game.

Toscano-Anderson received his most recent technical foul with 2:34 remaining in the third quarter of the Capitanes' 109-96 loss to the Austin Spurs on March 11 at Arena CDMX.

Toscano-Anderson will serve his suspension on March 14 when the Capitanes visit the San Diego Clippers at Frontwave Arena at 10 p.m. ET.

