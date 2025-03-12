Bulls Drop Home Contest to Maine

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, dropped a 100-129 home matchup to the Maine Celtics on Wednesday night. Chicago Bulls two-way guard Jahmir Young led Windy City with 20 points, adding six assists and three steals.

Chicago Bulls two-way forward Emanuel Miller tacked on 19 points and six rebounds. Center David Muoka recorded a career-high 16 rebounds in the contest, including eight on the offensive end. Chicago Bulls two-way forward EJ Liddell had Windy City's only double-double of the game, tallying 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Windy City kept things close to start, with Maine leading by just four at the end of the first quarter. The Celtics extended their lead in the second frame thanks to Boston Celtics two-way guard JD Davison, who posted eight points and two assists in the period. The Celtics broke things open in the second half, winning the last 24 minutes by 18 points. Maine guard Jay Scrubb exploded in the back half, putting up 19 second-half points.

Scrubb led all scorers with 26 points and four three-pointers. Boston Celtics two-way forward Drew Peterson ended the matchup with 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and three steals. Maine forward Hason Ward recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Windy City falls to 9-18 with the defeat while Maine improves to 18-11.

The Bulls are back tomorrow at home against the Indiana Mad Ants. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm CT and the game will be broadcast on CHSN on Tape Delay and ESPN+.

