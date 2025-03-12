Justin Moore Lost to Knee Injury

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today guard Justin Moore will undergo season-ending surgery after suffering a right knee injury in the Herd's game against the Santa Cruz Warriors on March 5.

Moore appeared in 26 games for the Herd this season, averaging 5.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 22.0 minutes per game.

