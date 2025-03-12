Spurs Beat Capitanes, 109-96

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

MEXICO CITY CITY - The Austin Spurs (18-8) beat the Mexico City Capitanes (11-15), 109-96, on Tuesday evening at Arena CDMX.

Malachi Flynn led the Spurs with 28 points, 6 assists, and 5 rebounds. Kyle Mangas followed with 23 points and 4 rebounds while Kyle Rode added 16 points. Two-Way forward Harrison Ingram recorded his 10th double-double of the season with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Austin shot 50% from the field in the first quarter to take a 28-17 lead. The Spurs kept the edge in the second, outscoring the Capitanes 25-17, extending the lead to 53-34 at halftime. Mangas led Austin with 17 first-half points, while Juan Toscano-Anderson paced Mexico City with 7 points. David Jones-Garcia and Dink Pate each scored 13 points in the third quarter as the Capitanes outscored the Spurs 36-31, cutting the deficit to 80-70. Mexico City pulled within six late in the fourth quarter and outscored Austin 26-25 in the final frame, but the Spurs held on for the win.

Jones-Garcia led the Capitanes with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Dink Pate added 24 points while Ivan Gandia-Rosa had 19 for Mexico City.

NEXT UP:

The Spurs face the Greensboro Swarm on Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. CT at Novant Health Fieldhouse in Charlotte, North Carolina. The game will be available to watch on ESPN+.

