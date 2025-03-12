Oklahoma City Blue Finish Series Sweep over Iowa Wolves

OKLAHOMA CITY - For the second straight game, the Oklahoma City Blue led the entire way over the Iowa Wolves finishing a two-game series sweep with a 130-102 victory on Wednesday night at the Paycom Center.

For Iowa (4-23), Minnesota assignee Leonard Miller posted a monster double-double with a game-high 33 points and 17 rebounds along with four assists and three steals. Four other Wolves, Amari Bailey, Nojel Eastern, Skylar Mays and Babacar Sane each scored 11 points in the loss.

Oklahoma City (15-12) was led by former Iowa Wolves standout Javonte Cooke who scored 28 points. Jahmi'us Ramsey was next with 23 points off the bench and four others finished in double figures.

Oklahoma City started the game with a three-pointer by Cormac Ryan and later in the first quarter, Cooke made consecutive layups for a 22-6 lead. The Wolves fell behind by 25 in the opening quarter as the deficit was too much to overcome for the second consecutive game. Later in the game, Iowa within 12 points after a May's jumper with 9:31 left in the third quarter. But Oklahoma City kept Iowa at bay as it cruised to another win and closed out the series sweep in the only meetings between the teams this season.

Iowa stays on the road with a trip to Sioux Falls, S.D. on Sunday afternoon to face the Sioux Falls Skyforce at 3 p.m. CT.

