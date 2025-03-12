Harkless Shines with Career High in Stars' Victory over Hustle

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Salt Lake City Stars (17-11), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, defeated the Memphis Hustle (12-14) (Memphis Grizzlies affiliate), 121-119, Tuesday night at the Landers Center.

Salt Lake City was led by Utah Jazz two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who recorded a career-high in scoring with 44 points (13-of-22 FG), breaking his recent career-high of 40 points set on Sunday, March 9, in the team's first game against the Hustle. Harkless netted nine three-pointers in the contest, finishing with an additional two rebounds and two assists. Fellow two-way Micah Potter closed the contest with 16 points (5-of-13 FG), a team-high 13 rebounds, and a team-high (tied) six assists. Meanwhile, guard Max Abmas contributed 17 points (6-of-16 FG) in the sixth-man spot.

The Stars were off to a slow start, trailing by as many as 14 points at the start of the first. However, a 13-0 scoring run, capped off by a three from Abmas, brought Salt Lake City within one point of the Hustle's lead (20-19). Despite the push, Memphis would maintain its early advantage, closing the quarter ahead, 29-21.

The Stars would find their stride in the second, improving their overall field goal shooting by almost 30% compared to the first quarter (26.1% to 53.8%). Harkless would lead the team's efficient offensive attack, netting 16 points and shooting a perfect four-of-four from downtown, as Salt Lake City climbed back from its first-quarter deficit and took a 61-57 lead into the break.

In the third, Salt Lake City extended its lead to as many as 12 points on three separate occasions, with the final being a mid-range jump shot from two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe that gave the team a late 84-72 advantage. In response, Memphis pieced together a 9-0 scoring run, cutting the Stars' lead to three with less than a minute left in the quarter. Salt Lake City would hold strong, taking an 88-84 lead into the fourth.

In the final frame, the Stars and Hustle traded leads six times as both teams battled hard for victory. However, Harkless continued to lead Salt Lake City to the end, connecting his final shot from behind the arc and to giving the Stars a 119-117 advantage. A pair of Potter free-throws sealed the Stars' victory over the Hustle, 121-119.

Memphis was led by guard David Johnson, who netted a team-high 27 points (8-of-16 FG) off the bench. Memphis Grizzlies two-way guard Yuki Kawamura finished the game with a flashy double-double, netting 16 points (6-of-13 FG) and dishing out a game-high 15 assists.

The Stars will stay south and take on the Texas Legends (Dallas Mavericks affiliate) on Friday, March 14th. The game will tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT at the Comerica Center in Dallas, Texas, and will be broadcast LIVE on NBAGLeague.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.