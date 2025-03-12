Westchester Knicks Celebrate Spring School Day with Dominant Win over the Long Island Nets

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

White Plains, NY - The Westchester Knicks, the official NBA G League affiliate of the New York Knicks, secured the win versus the Long Island Nets, 110-93 on Tuesday.

Moses Brown led all Westchester Knicks with his 23rd double-double of the season, posting 28 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks. Chuma Okeke was the second leading scorer, recording a double-double of his own with 17 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds.

The matchup between the crosstown rivals began with both teams unable to create any separation within the first half of action; despite Long Island Nets Center Drew Timme scoring 22 points and six rebounds in the first half. Timme finished with a game-high 40 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and four threes, shooting 62.5-percent from the field and 50.0-percent from three. Westchester would enter halftime with a two-point edge over the Nets, 47-45.

The third quarter the Westchester Knicks tightened their defense on Long Island, forcing the Nets to shoot 28.6-percent from the field and 20-percent from distance. Westchester took advantage of the Nets struggles and were able to open-up offensively in huge part to T.J. Warren's 11 points, five rebounds, and three threes in the third quarter. The Knicks shot 65-percent from the field and 63.6-percent from three allowing the Knicks to build a 28-point lead (largest lead of game) with 1:39 remaining. Westchester entered the fourth with an 85-61 lead and shut down the Nets from making any extended runs. The Knicks would go on to close out the Nets with a dominant performance filled with playoff implications.

Warren posted his first triple-double of the season with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists. New York Knicks rookie Pacôme Dadiet on assignment contributed 14 points and five rebounds off the bench.

The Westchester Knicks celebrated Spring School Day, presented by Verizon, setting a new benchmark for the Westchester County Center with a record of 3,437 fans in attendance. The previous record held at the Westchester County Center was 3,341, where the Westchester Knicks emerged victorious vs. the Santa Cruz Warriors, 99-98 on November 30, 2016.

Spring School Day brought together local schools from across the Westchester County area to experience gameday action, reflecting our continued effort to bridge education with fun-filled entertainment. In partnership with Verizon, the Westchester Knicks also proudly donated $5,000 to Special Olympics New York encapsulating the Westchester Knicks ongoing dedication to supporting and engaging with our community and fans.

The Westchester Knicks prepare for series against the College Park Skyhawks on Wednesday, March 19th at 7:00 P.M.

