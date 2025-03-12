Squadron Defeat Western Conference-Leading Kings in Overtime

March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron defeated the Western Conference-leading Stockton Kings, 119-114, in overtime on Wednesday night at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on the back of a 37-point performance from guard Jalen Crutcher.

Crutcher led the team in scoring, while two-way guard Lester Quinones scored 22 and tallied 11 assists. Josh Oduro also notched a double-double for the Squadron (11-17) with 14 points and 13 boards on the night.

Crutcher nailed a three-pointer with 2.4 seconds to play to give Birmingham a 111-108 lead, but Skal Labissiere hit a triple to tie the game and send it into overtime with no time remaining.

In the first-to-seven overtime period, Birmingham scored the first five points via a dunk and three from Trhae Mitchell before Davon Reed hit the game-winning shot from behind the arc.

Stockton (18-9) was paced in the scoring category by Labissiere's 23 points, while Terry Taylor scored 21 and Dexter Dennis notched an 18-point performance. Dennis also led the Kings in rebounding with nine.

Birmingham returns to the hardwood at Legacy Arena at the BJCC on Friday to host the Santa Cruz Warriors, NBA G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. on My68 and NBAGLeague.com. The first 1,000 fans through the doors receive a one-of-a-kind Jose Alvarado bobblehead.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from March 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.