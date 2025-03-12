Charge Nab Home Win
March 12, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (12-16) defeated the Rip City Remix (12-14), 120-113, in front of 2,749 at Cleveland Public Hall on Wednesday night in the first-ever matchup between the two teams.
Cleveland's Luke Travers notched his third triple-double of the season with a line of 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Feron Hunt posted his 15th double-double with 28 points and 10 rebounds, while Emoni Bates added a double-double himself of 15 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. Nae'Qwan Tomlin scored 23 points with seven boards and two steals, while Jules Bernard poured in 28 points on 11-of-21 from the field.
Rip City was led by Bryce McGowens scoring 34 points on 10-of-22 shooting and 8-of-10 free throws with seven rebounds. Sidy Cissoko scored 21 points on 8-of-14 shooting. Craig Randall II come off the bench to supply 19 points and two steals for the Remix.
The Charge hit the road for a pair of games beginning with a matchup at the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) this Friday, March 14 at 8:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Jules Bernard of the Cleveland Charge
(NBAE)
