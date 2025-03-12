Eight Motor City Players Hit Double Digits in Defeat to Capital City

DETROIT, Mich. - The Motor City Cruise (14-12) were looking to start a win streak after their last victory over the South Bay Lakers. However, the top seeded team in the Eastern Conference standings, Capital City Go-Go (17-9) stayed hot and extended their winning streak up to three games with a 118-103 victory over the Cruise.

Capital City pulled away early with a 12-2 run to open the game and never looked back. The Go-Go shot tremendously in the first half with a 64.3 field goal percentage and A.J. Johnson shot 5-8 from the floor. Capital City finished the game shooting 61.0% from the field and held Motor City to a low 26.7% from beyond the arc. Additionally, Capital City showed off their passing game by finishing with 30 assists as a team.

Despite their defeat, Motor City finished with eight players scoring double digits in the contest. Daniss Jenkins, Bobi Klintman and Tolu Smith each contributed with 14 points, as all three tallied five field goals in the game. Additionally, Smith grabbed eight rebounds with four of them being off the offensive end. Trae Hannibal came off the bench to tie his career high of 12 points after shooting 5-8 from the field.

Erik Stevenson came off the bench to lead Capital City to victory with 23 points in the win. JT Thor followed with 21 and both knocked down nine field goals in the game. Jaylen Nowell contributed with 17 points, four rebounds and seven assists in 29 minutes of playing time.

The two clubs will finish their two-game series on Friday, March 14 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed live through The PREP (https://theprepsports.com/) or at https://gleague.nba.com/. Tickets for all Cruise home games can be purchased at https://detroit.gleague.nba.com/ or by calling 313-PISTONS.

