Vipers Drop Back-To-Back Matches Against Warriors

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-2), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, fell 106-103 to the Santa Cruz Warriors (2-0) on Saturday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Houston Rockets Two-Way Jeenathan Williams Jr. opened the game by hitting seven straight points for the Vipers. At 7:37 the game became tied (12-12), but the Vipers went on a 14-0 stint which pulled the team away 26-12. RGV remained on top and sent the game into the second quarter with a score of 35-32.

The Vipers continued to dominate the second quarter, but before closing the quarter Santa Cruz hit a 10-0 run which sent the game into the half 60-52.

In the second half of the game the home team kept the advantage until the start of the fourth quarter when Santa Cruz hit a hot streak and opened the quarter with an 11-0 run to set the game at 87-85 with 10:03 to go. Santa Cruz then turned things around and took over the game with 8:20 on the clock and a score of 90-89. At 6:04 RGV took back the lead, but with 2:43 to go the Warriors turned the tables and set the score at 100-99. With 47 seconds to go, RGV struck and tied the game at 103-103, but the Warriors managed to pull away with a 106-103 victory.

Houston Rockets Two-Way N'Faly Dante obtained a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh scored 20 points followed by Markquis Nowell with 17 points.

Javan Jackson paved the way for the Warriors with 27 points. Kevin Knox II had 25 points. Seth Maxwell posted a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

On Wednesday, Jan 1. the Vipers will travel to Utah to take on the Salt Lake City Stars at Maverik Center with tip-off slated for 4:00 p.m. CST. Fans can tune into the game on ESPN+. For more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.