Blue Coats Fall to Bulls, 115-105

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

WILMINGTON - The Delaware Blue Coats (1-1) fell to the Windy City Bulls (1-1) by a score of 115-105 on Saturday, Dec. 28, at Chase Fieldhouse.

The Blue Coats' offense got off to a slow start, not scoring their first field goal until the 8:01 mark in the first frame. The slow start for Delaware, combined with the Bulls shooting 10-19 from the floor, allowed Windy City to take an 11-point lead into the second quarter.

"This is a much of a first quarter league as it is a fourth quarter league," head coach Mike Longabardi said. "We only scored 14 points. They looked a lot more alert and playing faster than we were."

The Blue Coats were able to cut into the Bulls' lead in the second frame, getting the score within six at one point. They finished the quarter trailing by nine. Justin Edwards and Jeff Dowtin Jr. combined for 17 points, which was more than half of Delaware's points in the second. Windy City's Ben Coupet Jr. scored eight more points in the quarter to bring his total to 15 heading into halftime.

Delaware made the game even closer in the third quarter, with Isaiah Mobley doing much of the damage for the Blue Coats. He scored 14 points in the quarter, reducing Windy City's lead to two heading into the final period.

The first possession of the fourth quarter saw Judah Mintz score a layup to give Delaware its first lead of the game. The quarter became a back-and-forth affair, with four lead changes and two ties. However, late in the game, Adama Sanogo and Marcus Domask scored on consecutive possessions in the final two minutes, giving the Bulls an eight-point lead and putting the game out of reach for Delaware.

Dowtin Jr. followed up his high-scoring performance yesterday with another standout effort, finishing with a game-high 28 points. Mobley (20), Edwards (14), Jarron Cumberland (13), and Patrick McCaw (11) also contributed double-digit scoring for Delaware.

Domask led the Bulls with a team-high 26 points. Coupet Jr. (20), Ryan Arcidiacono (16), Sanogo (12), Alex Schumacher (10), and Jordan Hall (10) also reached double figures.

The Blue Coats return to action on Monday, Dec. 30, against the Long Island Nets in their third home game in four days.

