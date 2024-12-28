Emanuel Miller to Sign Two-Way Contract with Chicago Bulls

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends announced today that forward Emanuel Miller has been called up to the NBA, signing a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls and their NBA G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls.

Miller, a 6'7", 215-pound forward, has been a standout for the Legends this season. In 16 games, he has averaged 18.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 37.5 minutes per game. Showcasing his versatility and ability to impact both ends of the floor, Miller has been a key contributor for the Legends throughout the 2024 Showcase Cup.

This marks the Legends' first NBA call-up of the 2024-25 season. All-time, the franchise has recorded 119 call-ups involving over 40 different players.

The Texas Legends are the NBA G League affiliate of the Dallas Mavericks. The Legends are committed to providing exciting and family-friendly entertainment. For more information on partnerships and season tickets with the Legends contact info@texlegends.com or call 214-469-0822.

