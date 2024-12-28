Charge Sweep Weekend Series with South Bay

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Cleveland Charge News Release









Cleveland Charge's Emoni Bates in action

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE) Cleveland Charge's Emoni Bates in action(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Charge (2-0) took both games of a back-to-back set with the South Bay Lakers (0-2) after a 93-90 victory on Saturday night. After setting a Cleveland Charge attendance record in the win last night, 5,322 were on hand at Public Hall tonight to set another new high mark.

Cleveland was led by Feron Hunt's second consecutive double-double of 18 points and 12 boards with two steals in 39 minutes. J.T. Thor added his own double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds with four blocks in 33 minutes. Craig Porter Jr. provided 14 points, eight boards, seven assists, and three steals in 37 minutes on assignment from the Cavs.

On assignment from the L.A. Lakers, Bronny Jamed led all scorers with 23 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in 30 minutes. Sir'Jabari Rice came off the bench to score 17 points in 18 minutes for South Bay.

The Charge next hit the road for a four-game trip beginning with a New Year's Eve matchup at the Greensboro Swarm on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m.

