Windy City Triumphs over Delaware for First Regular Season Win

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Hoffman Estates, Ill. - The Windy City Bulls, presented by BMO, the NBA G League affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, triumphed over the Delaware Blue Coats 115-105 on Saturday night. Windy City forward Marcus Domask notched a career night with new highs for points (26), rebounds (9), and assists (6). Domask shot 71% from the field, connecting on three three-pointers.

Additionally, a standout performance by forward Ben Coupet Jr. helped propel the Bulls to victory. Coupet Jr. tallied 20 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and two steals. The forward knocked down a crucial corner-three in the last minutes of gameplay. Guard Ryan Arcidiacono also recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Windy City was +21 when Arcidiacono was on the floor, a game high.

The Bulls opened the matchup with strong shooting and shot blocking, earning an eleven-point advantage at the end of the first quarter. Windy City entered halftime with a nine-point lead despite struggling with fouls and turnovers. The Blue Coats answered in the third through, with forward Isaiah Mobley battling for 14 points. Windy City headed into the final frame up 82-80 and pulled away thanks to timely buckets from guard Alex Schumacher and Domask down the stretch. The two combined for 15 points and two three-pointers in the fourth quarter.

Philadelphia 76ers two-way guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. led all scorers with 28 points (9-17 FG). Mobley ended with 20 points and six rebounds, while fellow Coats forward Marcus Bagley collected 11 boards, a game high.

With the win, Windy City improves to 1-1 in the regular season, while Delaware falls to 1-1.

The Bulls continue their post-holiday road trip, taking on the College Park Skyhawks on Monday night. Tipoff is slated for 6pm and the game will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com.

