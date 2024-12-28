2024-25 Regular Season Preview

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will kick off the regular season on December 30th with a road game against the Valley Suns at 6:30 PM CST.

Sioux Falls enters the regular season following a thrilling run in the NBA G League's Winter Showcase Cup. The Skyforce had an impressive showing in the Tip-Off Tournament, finishing with a 12-5 record-good for fourth place-and advancing to the championship game against the Westchester Knicks. However, they narrowly fell short in the final, losing 117-125 to the Knicks.

Over the past two seasons, the Skyforce have had 13 NBA call-ups, the most in the G League during that span. They continue to solidify their reputation as a premier talent pipeline for the NBA, with two players, Isaiah Stevens and Keshad Johnson, already earning NBA call-ups this season. Despite losing several key players midseason to NBA opportunities last year, the Skyforce managed an impressive 20-12 record, showcasing their depth and resilience. The ability to remain competitive while fostering NBA-level talent is a testament to the team's strong development program and the coaching staff's adaptability.

As the regular season unfolds, the Skyforce are prepared to face the challenges of losing players to NBA call-ups with their depth and versatility. Coach Dan Bisaccio remarked, "We are excited to see our players making it to the next level-we are encouraging and celebrating them taking that next step." The team has bolstered its roster with a mix of talented rookies and experienced returners, ensuring they can adapt to any midseason transitions. Bisaccio also praised his coaching staff and former Skyforce head coach Kasib Powell, saying, "These guys are extremely helpful to me and to the next man up; we're always ready for the next group to take that big step." With a strong development system and a focus on teamwork, the Skyforce are poised to remain competitive throughout the season.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce have welcomed a promising group of new players this season, including Nassir Little, Isaiah Stevens, and Zyon Pullin, all of whom are already making an impact and rewriting records. Bisaccio had this to say to the newest members of the Skyforce " I give a heck of a lot of credit to these guys. This group has really hit the ground running and ready to grow within".

Nassir Little has brought a dynamic presence to the team, averaging 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game so far this season. His versatility on both ends of the court and his ability to step up in key moments have quickly made him a valuable asset for the Skyforce. With strong contributions from these newcomers, the team is well-equipped to tackle the challenges of the regular season and make a deep playoff push.

Isaiah Stevens, a rookie from Colorado State, is already rewriting the record books for both the Skyforce and the G League. Stevens currently leads the league in assists per game and set a G League record with 183 total assists during the Tip-Off Tournament. Additionally, he broke the Skyforce's record for most assists in the first three games of the season, dishing out 26 and surpassing Larry Drew II's previous record of 25. He recently received a two-way contract from the Miami Heat. Coach Bisaccio praised Stevens, stating, "He's worked his tail off behind the scenes, and not only that, he's been a phenomenal teammate and has brought a winning impact to this team."

The Sioux Falls Skyforce also welcome back several key players, including Josh Christopher, Malik Williams, Caleb Daniels, and Bryson Warren, all of whom bring valuable experience and leadership to the roster. "These guys have really paved the way for how to succeed in the G League, and that's really important," said Coach Bisaccio. Christopher, in particular, has made a significant leap in his game, building on his success from last season and an MVP-winning performance in the Summer League with the Miami Heat. His ability to score at will and perform in clutch moments makes him a cornerstone for the team's offensive strategy. Christopher continued his stellar play during the Tip-Off Tournament, scoring 30 or more points in six games, including the championship. He averaged 26.4 points per game in the tournament, ranking fourth in the league. Meanwhile, players like Daniels and Williams add versatility and depth, ensuring the team has strong contributors on both ends of the court.

Their familiarity with the system and chemistry with returning teammates position the Skyforce for a strong start to the regular season, even as they integrate new talent into the lineup.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will look to build on their success in the Tip-Off Tournament as they head into the regular season. Their strong 12-5 record and deep run to the championship game showcased their ability to compete at a high level against top G League teams. By focusing on the teamwork, resilience, and offensive firepower that defined their tournament performance, the Skyforce aims to maintain their momentum. With a balanced mix of seasoned returners and impactful newcomers, the team is well-positioned to translate their early success into a strong regular-season campaign.

The Sioux Falls Skyforce's dominant defense was a cornerstone of their success during the Tip-Off Tournament, where they held opponents to just 102.3 points per game, ranking third in the league. They averaged 8.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game, with Malik Williams contributing 2.3 blocks per game and Isaiah Stevens adding 1.8 steals per game. The team also forced an impressive 15.7 turnovers per game, converting many of those into fast-break points. Additionally, they limited opponents to just 43.8% shooting from the field and 31.2% from three-point range. This suffocating defensive effort not only helped them to a 12-5 record but also demonstrated their ability to dictate the pace of games. Carrying this defensive intensity into the regular season, the Skyforce will be a formidable team on both ends of the court.

The Skyforce will begin the regular season with a two-game road trip against the Valley Suns starting December 30th before returning home to face the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 3rd and the San Diego Cippers on January 4th. Tickets for all January home games are BOGO FREE and can be purchased online at the following link: sfskyforce.com/4izQNel.

