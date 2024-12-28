Santa Cruz Warriors Tame the Vipers, 115-109, in Opening Night of 2024-25 NBA G League Regular Season

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Santa Cruz Warriors News Release







EDINBURG, TX - The Santa Cruz Warriors (1-0) opened the 2024-25 NBA G League regular season with a 115-109 victory over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (0-1) at Bert Ogden Arena on Friday night.

Forward Javan Johnson connected on seven three-pointers to record a game-high 29 points and added four rebounds, one steal, and one block. Forward Kevin Knox II earned his fourth double-double of the 2024-25 campaign, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Guard Yuri Collins recorded 19 points and six assists, and forward Jackson Rowe ended the game with 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and four steals.

Two-way guard Nate Williams led the Vipers in scoring with 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Two-way forward N'Faly Dante recorded 18 points and 14 rebounds. Forward Nate Hinton came off the bench to log 16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Guard Markquis Nowell (16 points), forward Jermaine Samuels Jr. (15 points), and forward Teddy Allen (14 points) all recorded double-digit performances for the home side.

It was a tightly-contested start to the game, with neither team able to claim a two-possession lead until a three pointer from Allen at the 3:10 mark put the Vipers ahead, 27-21. A combined 23 second-chance points and 16 offensive rebounds from both sides made way for five lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, but 11 points from Knox gave the visiting Sea Dubs a narrow 35-34 advantage heading into the second frame. The Vipers gained the upper hand early in the second quarter, mounting a 13-4 run within the first four minutes of the period. Santa Cruz quickly shored up their defense, holding Rio Grande Valley scoreless for four minutes and orchestrating a 15-0 run of their own to take a 54-47 lead with just over half of the second quarter remaining. Five points from forward Donta Scott in the final 2:30 of the first half gave Santa Cruz a 62-56 edge heading into the break.

Santa Cruz remained firmly in control for most of the second half, leading by as many as 14 points until the Vipers managed to tie the game at 99 points apiece. 19 second-half points from Johnson and a season-high 17 steals by the Warriors gave the Sea Dubs a 113-99 lead with 59.4 left in the contest. A steal by Collins forced the Vipers to foul, sending Collins to the free throw line to seal the deal for the Warriors as they claimed a 115-109 victory to open the 2024-25 NBA G League regular season.

The final gamebook is currently unavailable due to technical difficulties experienced in the arena. Please find a final box score attached.

The Warriors and Vipers will play the second half of their back-to-back series tomorrow night, Saturday, December 28 before traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota to take on the Skyforce on Friday, January 3. Stay up to date with the latest Santa Cruz Warriors news, scores, and exclusive content by downloading the official Santa Cruz Warriors app for iOS and Android. Fans interested in securing the best seats at the lowest price are encouraged to call (831) 713-4400, email scwtickets@warriors.com, or visit santacruzbasketball.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from December 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.