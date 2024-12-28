Wisconsin Herd Adds Sahvir Wheeler

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, acquired Sahvir Wheeler from the player pool.

Wheeler, a 5-9, 180-pound guard played collegiate basketball at Georgia, Kentucky and Washington. Over two seasons with Georgia, he appeared in 57 games (43 starts) while averaging 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The New York native transferred to Kentucky for his junior and senior seasons posting averages of 8.9 points and 2.5 rebounds. For his last collegiate basketball season, Wheeler averaged 14.3 points and 3.5 rebounds at the University of Washington.

