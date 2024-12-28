Legends Sign Guard Tommy Bruner

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have announced the signing of Tommy Bruner, a decorated guard from Denver University.

Bruner joins the Legends after an impressive 2023-24 collegiate season, where he averaged 24.0 points, 4.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game across 34 starts. He showcased his scoring efficiency with a 43.5% field goal percentage, 35.3% from beyond the arc, and 80.8% from the free-throw line.

The rookie guard participated in training camp with the Rip City Remix and spent time with the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this season, gaining valuable professional experience before signing with the Legends.

Bruner's collegiate career was marked by extraordinary achievements, including ranking 2nd in NCAA PPG for the 2023-24 season, he also reached 2,000+ career points, a feat accomplished by only 16 active players nationwide during the 2023-24 season. At Denver, Bruner posted double figures in 105 career games, scored 20+ points 30 times, and set a program record for scoring average at 20.1 points per game. He ranks ninth in all-time scoring with 1,324 points and holds the school record for free throws made (356).

Bruner will make his Legends debut tonight as the team kicks off their regular season campaign against the Oklahoma City Blue. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.

