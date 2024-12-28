Legends Drop Regular Season Opener to OKC Blue

Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (0-1) faced a tough start to their regular season, falling 100-84 to the Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) at Comerica Center in front of a crowd of 6,582.

Teafale Lenard Jr. led the Legends' effort with a game-high 23 points, while also contributing 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Phillip Wheeler added 17 points and 6 rebounds, and Jamarion Sharp anchored the defense with 13 rebounds and a career-high 8 blocks. Jordan Henderson logged a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma City had five player score in double digits. Their attack was led by Jahmi'us Ramsey, who tallied 17 points, while Malevy Leons and Miller Kopp each added 15 points.

The Legends displayed moments of resilience, notably their third quarter run where the Legends outscored the Blue 30-20, but the deficit proved too steep to overcome as OKC closed out the game with a strong fourth-quarter performance.

The Legends will look to bounce back on New Year's Eve as they travel to Portland, Maine to take on the Maine Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM CT. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.

