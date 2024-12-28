Legends Drop Regular Season Opener to OKC Blue
December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Texas Legends News Release
Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends (0-1) faced a tough start to their regular season, falling 100-84 to the Oklahoma City Blue (1-0) at Comerica Center in front of a crowd of 6,582.
Teafale Lenard Jr. led the Legends' effort with a game-high 23 points, while also contributing 5 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Phillip Wheeler added 17 points and 6 rebounds, and Jamarion Sharp anchored the defense with 13 rebounds and a career-high 8 blocks. Jordan Henderson logged a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
Oklahoma City had five player score in double digits. Their attack was led by Jahmi'us Ramsey, who tallied 17 points, while Malevy Leons and Miller Kopp each added 15 points.
The Legends displayed moments of resilience, notably their third quarter run where the Legends outscored the Blue 30-20, but the deficit proved too steep to overcome as OKC closed out the game with a strong fourth-quarter performance.
The Legends will look to bounce back on New Year's Eve as they travel to Portland, Maine to take on the Maine Celtics. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM CT. For more information and updates, visit www.TexLegends.com.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from December 28, 2024
- Legends Sign Tanner Holden, Waive Babatunde Akingbola - Texas Legends
- Legends Drop Regular Season Opener to OKC Blue - Texas Legends
- South Bay Falls to Cleveland in Saturday Night Thriller - South Bay Lakers
- 2024-25 Regular Season Preview - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Vipers Drop Back-To-Back Matches Against Warriors - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Swarm Defeat the Wisconsin Herd on a Back-To-Back Series at Home - Greensboro Swarm
- Charge Sweep Weekend Series with South Bay - Cleveland Charge
- Stars Drop Contest to Mad Ants - Salt Lake City Stars
- Windy City Triumphs over Delaware for First Regular Season Win - Windy City Bulls
- Herd's Comeback Falls Short against the Swarm - Wisconsin Herd
- Blue Coats Fall to Bulls, 115-105 - Delaware Blue Coats
- Mangas Drops 30, McGriff Adds 25 as Mad Ants Win 5th Straight - Indiana Mad Ants
- Legends Sign Guard Tommy Bruner - Texas Legends
- Wisconsin Herd Adds Sahvir Wheeler - Wisconsin Herd
- Emanuel Miller to Sign Two-Way Contract with Chicago Bulls - Texas Legends
- Santa Cruz Warriors Tame the Vipers, 115-109, in Opening Night of 2024-25 NBA G League Regular Season - Santa Cruz Warriors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.