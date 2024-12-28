Legends Sign Tanner Holden, Waive Babatunde Akingbola

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Texas Legends News Release







Frisco, TX - The Texas Legends have signed guard Tanner Holden from the player pool. In a related roster move, the team has waived center Babatunde Akingbola.

Holden, a 6-6 standout from Wheelersburg, Ohio, brings a decorated basketball and multi-sport background to the Legends. In the 2023-24 season, he appeared in 32 games, starting 29, and averaged 16.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 33.2 minutes per game. His scoring prowess ranked ninth in the Horizon League, while his 55.3% shooting percentage was second-best in the conference. A versatile playmaker, Holden recorded nine 20+ point games, three double-doubles, and was named to the Third Team All-Horizon League.

Holden's collegiate career is highlighted by his milestone achievements, including surpassing 2,000 career points during the Horizon League tournament. He also ranks top-10 in his program's history in free throws made (1st), rebounds (3rd), career points (3rd), field goals made (4th), and minutes played (4th).

Fans can catch Holden in action in his Legends' debut against the Maine Celtics on New Year's Eve. Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM CT, and the game will be available to stream on Urban Edge Network at www.UrbanEdgeNetworks.com. For updates and more information, visit www.TexLegends.com.

