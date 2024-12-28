Stars Drop Contest to Mad Ants

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Indianapolis, Ind. - The Salt Lake City Stars (0-2), the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, fell to the Indiana Mad Ants (2-0) (Indiana Pacers affiliate), 132-103, Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Salt Lake City finished the game with six players in double figures, led by forward Keshawn Justice with 19 points, shooting 7-of-12 from the field and 5-of-10 from three. Two-way center Oscar Tshiebwe earned his first double-double to start the 2025 G League Regular season. The former Mad Ant netted 16 points (6-of-14 FG) against his previous team, adding 17 rebounds, dishing out three assists, and snatching three steals.

Salt Lake City hit the ground running to open the game, leading by nine points early in the opening quarter. However, the Mad Ants matched Salt Lake City's early effort, and the game entered the second tied at 29-29.

Justice, the 6-foot-7 forward, netted seven points (3-of-5 FG) in the second, including a three-point shot with 8:40 left in the half that cut the Mad Ants lead to four (40-36). Indiana rallied back from Justice's triple, finishing the half firmly ahead, 67-46.

Indiana extended their lead to as many as 36 points in the third and entered the final frame ahead 108-76. Salt Lake City fought hard until the final buzzer, before Indiana closed out the back-to-back set defeating the Stars, 132-103.

Indiana guard Kyle Mangas led all scorers with 30 points (12-of-17 FG). Forward Cameron McGriff finished with 25 points (8-of-10 FG), two rebounds, and two assists.

The Stars return to Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Jan. 1, to take on the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. The New Year's Day matinee game will tip off at 3 p.m. MT and include a special 'Meet & Greet' appearance by "Bluey". The contest will be broadcast on ESPN+ and JAZZ+. Tickets are available online at slcstars.com.

