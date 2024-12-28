Swarm Defeat the Wisconsin Herd on a Back-To-Back Series at Home

December 28, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

The Greensboro Swarm (2-0), the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, locked in another victory against the Wisconsin Herd (0-2) 111-105 to conclude the back-to-back series at home.

Reggie Perry stood out for the Swarm with a new career high of 27 points and nine rebounds in the win. Nick Smith Jr., on assignment from the Hornets, paced 22 points. Swarm veteran Jaylen Sims claimed 18 points for the night.

The Herd came out with new energy tonight with three players finishing in the 20-points plus range. Stephen Thomas led Wisconsin, claiming 22 points. Chris Livingston scored 21 points, and Henry Ellenson added 20 points to the board.

The Swarm showcased an explosive start in the first half, scoring six points in the opening two minutes. Contributions from Reggie Perry led all scorers at the half with 15 points, closely followed by veteran Jaylen Sims with 13 points. Swarm in control, maintained their advantage without letting up entering halftime with a 59-48 lead.

The Swarm widened the gap in the third quarter, with Perry continuing to dominate on offense. Although the Herd narrowed the lead briefly, the Swarm's depth proved too strong as they ended the third quarter ahead 87-73. In the fourth, Greensboro entered with a 14-point lead that they extended to a 19-point gap early. Wisconsin had successful efforts closing the gap as they shrunk it to single digits with under two minutes to spare. Ultimately, success at the free throw line propelled the Swarm to another victory, 111-105, pushing their record to 2-0 to open the regular season.

Greensboro will face off against the Cleveland Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers affiliate) on New Year's Eve for a matinee game at the Novant Health Fieldhouse at 2:00 PM ET.

